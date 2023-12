„Unsterblicher“ Darts-Superstar trifft auf 40 Jahre jüngeren WM-Liebling

3 years old i used to imitate @Raybar180 when he won the @OfficialPDC World Championship in 2007 13 years later i get to play the legend himself in the last 16 on the biggest stage of them all #TheNukesBarneyArmy ☢️ @Garryplummer @TargetDarts @Prestige_PBS @SkodaWarri33910 pic.twitter.com/Km37pbJkpj