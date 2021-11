Schock-Fund: Kopulierende Giftschlangen in Klimaanlage

2 HUGE Brown Tree Snakes In Aircon!!!We have been to this family's house before for a Brown Tree Snake in their Aircon and this time they had 2 snakes in there mating! I headed over straight away and was able to get the larger one out, but unfortunately the smaller one snuck through the barriers I created and got back into the walls of the house.The family is going to fill up the hole with expander foam so that this stops happening. Snakes getting into aircons does actually happen every now and then and they can be tough to get out.- Stu