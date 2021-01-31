Legendäres „House of the Rising Sun“-Intro: Animals-Gitarrist Hilton Valentine ist tot

London –

Der ehemalige Gitarrist der britischen Band The Animals, Hilton Valentine, ist gestorben. Das teilte das Plattenlabel ABKCO Music & Records auf Twitter mit.

Valentine starb demnach bereits am Freitag. Er wurde 77 Jahre alt. „Als Gründungsmitglied von The Animals war Valentine ein Pionier an der Gitarre, der den Klang von Rock and Roll auf Jahrzehnte beeinflusst hat“, hieß es in der Mitteilung.

The Animals: Ihr größter Hit war „House of the Rising Sun“

Ihren größten Erfolg hatten The Animals mit ihrer Version des Blues-Songs „House of the Rising Sun“, die im Jahr 1964 weltweit die Charts stürmte. Weitere bekannte Titel waren „Don’t let me be Misunderstood“ und „We Gotta Get Out of This Place“.

Die Band trennte sich 1966, trat aber immer wieder gemeinsam auf. „Die plötzliche Nachricht von Hiltons Tod bricht mir das Herz“, schrieb The-Animals-Frontmann Eric Burdon auf Instagram. Der Auftakt von „House of the Rising Sun“ werde nie wieder so klingen wie zuvor. „Du hast es nicht nur gespielt, du hast es gelebt!“, so Burdon weiter.